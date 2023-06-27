BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Sniffer just said he sold state secrets with Modi sitting next to him. What a Douche the Sniffer is. I think it is time to arrest him, send him to Gitmo, and hang him now.
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
21 views • 06/27/2023

Sniff Sniff Sniffer

www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

I need to set up my Monero account in case you would like to leave me a little tip.  I am a Single Father supporting my son, even though he is 34 yrs old.  He still makes no money and lives with me, but he does other things.  Like he is the Grow Master in our Cannabis Company - the Patriots Cannabis Co. And he is a really good cook so he prepares lots of meals, And he does other things of course. But we are basically living off my measley social securtiy payment until I can sell a Casita I just built.  Anyway, have a nice day. 

Keywords
statesecretssniffer
