Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation
(31 July 2023)
▫️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in S Donetsk, Zaporozhye & Donetsk directions.
▫️In Donetsk direction, during active def activities, the units of the Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks close to Belogorovka, Berestovoye, Spornoye, Severnoye, Maryinka, Vodyanoye & Mayorsk (DPR).
▫️As a result of actions by OP-Tactical & Army aviation, as well as artillery, AFU manpower & hardware have been hit close to Kramatorsk, Novosyolovka, Konstantinovka & Berestovoye (DPR).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 220 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fight vehic, 5 motor vehic, 2 U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst, 1 German-manuf Panzerhaubitze 2000 SP howitzer, 1 Gvozdika SP artill syst, Msta-B & D-20 howitzers, & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.
▫️In S Donetsk & Zaporozhye directions, units of the Vostok GOF, in cooperation with aviat & artill, launched an attack on AFU manpower & hardware concentration areas close to Novodanilovka, Lesnoye, Preobrazhenka, Malaya Tokmachka, Rabotino & Orekhov (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️As a result of active actions by the Group's units, 1 enemy attack has been successfully repelled near Staromayorskoye (DPR).
▫️1 enemy attack has been repelled & 3 UKR sabotage & recon groups have been eliminated near Uspenovka (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️In addition, the activity of 2 sabot & recon groups has been suppressed close to Marfopol & Priyutnoe (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 275 UKR servicemen, 3 tanks, 6 infantry fight vehic, 3 armoured fight vehic, 5 motor vehic, 3 foreign-manuf howitzers, including M109 Paladin, U.S.-manuf M777 & UK-manuf FH-70, as well as 2 Msta-B & D-20 guns.
▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of actions by units of the Tsentr GOF, Army Aviat & artill, 2 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Kremennaya & Kuzmino (LPR).
▫️In addition, a comprehensive fire attack was inflicted on units of 21st, 63rd, 67th mech & 25th AB brig of the AFU close to Yampolovka & Torskoye (DPR), Kuzmino & Karmazinovka (LPR).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 140 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fight vehic, 3 pickups, D-20 & D-30 howitzers & 1 Gvozdika SP artill syst.
▫️In Kupyansk direction, the assault groups of the Zapad GOF, supported by artill & Army Aviat, continued offen ops close to Kuzyomovka (LPR) & took more advantageous positions.
▫️In the course of active def actions, 1 enemy attack has been successfully repelled near Novosyolovskoye (LPR).
▫️In addition, the RU troops launched 1 comprehensive fire attack on AFU manpower & hardware concentration areas close to Krasnoye Pervoye, Dvurechnaya & Berestovoye (Kharkov reg).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 45 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fight vehic, 2 pickups & 1 D-20 howitzer.
▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 30 UKR servicemen, 3 motor vehic, 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artill syst, 1 Akatsiya SP artill syst & 1 U.S.-manuf AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station
▫️OP-Tactical & Army aviat, Missile Troops & Artill of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised 107 AFU artill units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 119 areas.
▫️In addition, 1 workshop for assembling UAV for the AFU has been destroyed close to Velikiy Burluk (Kharkov reg).
▫️The headquarters & residence of the OP units of the 35th Brig of the AFU Marines have been hit near Vesyoloye (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️1 ordnance depot of 24th Mech Brig of the AFU has been destroyed near Dachnoye (DPR).
▫️AD facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of UKR Air Force near Nikolayevka (DPR).
▫️12 HIMARS multi-launch rocket syst projectiles have been also intercepted.
▫️In addition, 23 UKR UAV have been destroyed close to Lisichansk, Kremennaya (LPR), Donetsk, Soledar, Novopetrikovka, Staromlynovka (DPR), Pologi, Chapayevka & Chubaryovka (Zaporozhye reg).
📊In total, 458 airplanes, 245 helicopters, 5,381 UAV, 427 air defence missile syst, 11,048 tanks & other armoured fight vehic, 1,140 fight vehic equipped w/ MLRS, 5,678 field artill cannons & mortars, as well as 11,989 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.