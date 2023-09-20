Human Trafficking NGO and Genetics Company? - Microjourneys

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Liam Sturgess to explore the strange ties between the human trafficking non-profit featured in The Sound of Freedom, and the shady genetics firm, Predictive Technology Group.
Read the full report at https://liamsturgess.substack.com/p/leading-human-trafficking-ngo-has
Intro song, "Fire's Burning Cold": https://www.liamsturgess.com/blog/fires-burning-cold
---
Find me at https://www.liamsturgess.com/
Join my Locals community for supporters-only content: https://liamsturgess.locals.com/
Subscribe to Microjourneys on Substack: https://liamsturgess.substack.com/
Support my work through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/theliamsturgess
Support my Work Through Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/liamsturgess
Follow me on all my platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/liamsturgess
Bandcamp: https://www.liamsturgess.bandcamp.com/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LiamSturgess:1
Sovren: https://sovren.media/u/liamsturgess/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bs1rJ76ek0Vp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/liamsturgess
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LiamSturgess
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/TheLiamSturgess/