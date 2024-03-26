Michael Yon & Ann Vandersteel In Bahamas Tell More About The Invasion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones interviews Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteel while they are in the Bahamas as invasion activities are happening there as well. They speak about the various possibilities of what the globalists might do to destroy America and all Americans. It becomes very clear what will soon happen in America and to American citizens.
Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/bahama-invasion
