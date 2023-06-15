USA PURGE WARNING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Important information for any American Patriot to understand. Dramatization that emulates actual DHS, FEMA, FBI, IRS, and other unconstitutional agency plans. Regular Brighteon consumers should not be surprised. It's all real so will leave it at that. Be careful who you associate with as it's all upside down on purpose. NARCS are everywhere and they are rewarded for treachery.