And We Know 3.11.2024 MSM losing, Laken Riley, actors fear, voting issues, We the People standing up, Pray!
81 views • 03/12/2024

LT of And We Know


March 11, 2024


March Madness is about a third of the way in and we are starting to see a pattern. The media is trying desperately to bring down Trump, but they keep losing. The people throughout the USA are slowing standing up for their rights in different areas and winning, we are learning how to fight for our vote and more. Let’s get into it.


Black men and women patrolling and cleaning up the North end of Hartford, Connecticut.


⚠️This is 17-year-old Cameron Blasek.


⚠️California Sending Notices To People Saying They Are "Not registered with a qualified political party"


Rep. Nancy Mace eviscerates ABC's George Stephanopoulos after he asks, "As a rape victim... how can you endorse Trump?"


R.E.M. - It's the End of the World as We Know It


Actor Robert De Niro says Donald Trump will come "looking" for him and will cancel Bill Maher's show if he wins the 2024 election.


President Trump on Laken Riley's Killer: "I say he is an illegal alien, he is an illegal immigrant, he is an illegal migrant, and he should have never been in our country, and he wouldn't have been under the Trump policies."


The moon is slowly turning blood-red.

——————————

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4imi72-3.11.24-msm-losing-laken-riley-actors-fear-voting-issues-we-the-people-stan.html

Keywords
trumpnewspresidentdeep statechristianbidenmsmunited statespraystanding upmarch madnessltand we knowexposing evillaken rileyactors fearvoting issuestroublemakersswamp drain
