Every day in the media, you hear evil reports about Christians and the Bible tells us that someday the Antichrist will make war with the believers in Christ and overcome them. Even though this man of sin is not in power, many Christians have given up and feel there is no use in fighting but this is not the way Christians should think, we are to resist the Devil and never surrender to evil.

In this message you will learn how to make war against the Devil with biblical examples of groups and individuals. Elijah single-handedly took on the idolatrous King Ahab and in the end Ahab had to submit to the man of God regardless of how much he hated it. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever and we can fight the enemy and make a huge difference in the world until He calls us home; so get excited and start using the power of God in your life!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1238.pdf

RLJ-1238 -- MAY 16, 2010

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm