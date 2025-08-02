Virginian #Solutions Ranting While Driving

I went on a rant about the clearly rigged Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia election later this year, and thought of the best #solution ever! Vote for a write-in candidate to eliminate the Dominion voting machines. A registered Independent VA voter, authentic Virginia-born Citizen of The United States, meeting and exceeding all qualifications of governorhood, and having no conflicts of interest to the people of Virginia or the land of Virginia itself, Matthew Tankersley is a shoe-in for the #wildcard task no career dem/rep politician can do. #UNRIG #uncorruptable

To volunteer for campaigning or donate, use info at www.linktr.ee/mjtank108

Sic Semper Tyrannis!



