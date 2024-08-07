Breaking: Major Alert. A container was delivered to Illegal Migrants..."the container had guns in it"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Globalists are planning a civil war in the UK. \
USA and Europe is next.
A sensible moderate Muslim lady points out why mass illegal immigration is taking place and shes furious about it while explaining what is likely going to happen.
An armed uprising by extremist Muslims provided with weapons by the Globalists right here in the UK
Source https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1820871210269278369?t=EPV6XCO6vjNUi9sRv3rcnw
Jim Ferguson
Thanks to Marts for the Link
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/