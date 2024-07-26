BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 26, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
13 views • 9 months ago

Episode 2343 - How many of are politicians and those in the running are compromised? -Should drones and project lavender be able to be used? -What foods help with lowering the risk to depression? -Who are infusing themselves with the blood of the young? -Drug Lord was arrested on a small airport. Is it to gain more control of the drugs? -Will there be more houses getting ceased? -Is Candace Owen’s getting more on board with what is going on? -What problems are the infant RSV shots causing? -Are parents use too much fluoride for young children? -Who will Kamala pick as her vice president? -Do you what more bugs for food? Singapore wants too. -What really happened with the crowdstrike global outage? -Only 1 out of 6 Americans know their rights. -Was the attempted assassination on Trump a set up?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
