Cancer in Remission After Taking Immune Supporting Properties of InForce - Chris Eryx





When Chris Eryx was given the horrific news that he was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, he was concerned about whether chemotherapy and radiation were the best options for treatment. Chris is a social influencer, speaker, and author who proudly proclaims the effective immune supporting properties of a natural mushroom-based supplement called InForce from PetClub 247, which allowed his immune system to deal with his problem as it should in just a few months. Why? It supported his immune system enough to deal with the deadly disease - something that chemo and radiation doesn’t do. In fact, most cancer treatments effectively destroy the body’s immune system. The InForce process ensures a highly potent strain of Coriolus Versicolor, harvested at the mycelia stage (not the fruited body) and ensures the highest quality of polysaccharide peptide (PSP) and polysaccharide krestin (PSK).









TAKEAWAYS





Chris took InForce products from PetClub 247, which has moved into developing products for humans as well as beloved fur babies





After three weeks, Chris’s tumor shrunk by more than 30 percent and his immune system doubled after taking the product





Once you have cancer, it will always be there lurking, waiting to reemerge, so supporting the immune system is critical





InForce promotes a healthy immune system, supports wellness, Non-GMO, 100% Vegan, 100% Natural, Gluten-Free, made in U.S.A.









