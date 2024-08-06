US Failing To Revive Anti-Iran Defence Coalition As Tehran Just Hours Away From Attacking Israel?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. appears to be struggling to revive a coalition that foiled Iran's attack on Israel in April. Axios reported that the commander of U.S. CENTCOM is working to get the alliance together. The report added that Washington is worried as it may be more challenging to secure the same cooperation. Axios cited anti-Israeli feelings in the Mideast over assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Watch for more.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
