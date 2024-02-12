Israel uses 'new security zones' as Excuse for Illegal ISRAELI Settlements

Israel uses 'new security zones' as excuse for illegal settlements.

◾️An Al Jazeera report highlights Israel's expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, citing security concerns after the 7 October attacks as an excuse to implement their long-planned illegal settlement expansion plans.

Adding:

Netanyahu announced the need for a new mobilization of reservists in Israel for new operations in the Gaza Strip. We are talking about an attack on Rafah and areas bordering Egypt. More than 1,000,000 refugees have now accumulated there.

Egypt has already made it clear that it will break the peace treaty with Israel if there is an attack on the Philadelphia Corridor, but will not allow Palestinian refugees into its territory. Looks like a massacre scenario