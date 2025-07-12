Maria Zeee-Transhumanist Code: AI Psychosis Crisis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 60 |A recent investigation exposes how ChatGPT users are experiencing AI-induced psychosis. Meanwhile, Peter Thiel has struggled to answer whether he wants humanity to endure amidst this technocratic takeover. We explore the darker side of AI in this special report, and address the concerns of the ‘Antichrist AI’ tech many are raising.