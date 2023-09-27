Former police detective reveals 50% of SIDS cases happened within 48 hours post vaccine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Kirsch
Sep 27, 2023
Jennifer, a former police detective in a major US city, handled over 250 SIDS death investigations. 50% of those deaths happened within 48 hours after a vaccine shot and over 70% happened within a week of a vaccine appointment. That is "statistically impossible" if the vaccines are safe. The probability of that happening by chance is less than 1.23e-64. That means that something caused these deaths to be proximate the vaccines. The only viable hypothesis is childhood vaccines are causing these deaths. Her data implies that over 86% of the SIDS deaths within the first 48 hours after a vaccine were caused by the vaccine.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3l4f9k-former-police-detective-reveals-50-of-sids-cases-happened-within-48-hours-p.html