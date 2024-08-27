BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights - HAPPENING NOW! + Patriot Q&A | 8/27/24
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
60 views • 8 months ago

In this episode Juan weighs in on the current issues of the day.


WHAT’S HAPPENING NOW WITH 107

- RFK JR paradigm shift- Divide and Conquer just got conquered


- September 18 - Will Trump go to Jail? Juan has an answer


- Take a deep breath America - Kamla Harris will be President for a period of time before we take the reigns


- Brusnon brothers before the Supreme Court – An update


- Arrest of Pavel Durov, Founder and CEO of Telegram – Big Mistake


- Death of the US Dollar – Not so fast says Juan the dollar will reign supreme –

understand how and when


- Dark difficult days ahead – near death experience – we will be victorious


JUAN O’SAVIN 107


Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His clandestine assignments and self-imposed directives (many which are unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media. Thank you Juan for talking with me and our audience today.


Learn more about Juan here: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/juan-o-savin/


CALL TO ACTION!

Patriot Q&A for Juan submit your questions here:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/contact/


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/

