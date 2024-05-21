BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Michael Cohen's CONFESSION Could TANK the Trump Hush Money Trial
High Hopes
High Hopes
86 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 20, 2024


Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen keeps making things worse and worse for the prosecution that he's supposed to be helping. Glenn and Stu provide the latest update: Cohen has admitted to stealing from the Trump Organization and lying about it. The media has tried to paint this confession as just "another big ding." But Glenn argues that this is more akin to a massive car wreck that could topple the trial. However, has this jury already made up its mind — similar to what happened in OJ Simpson's case — so that nothing can change its mind?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8SNNBebYxs

trumpliespresidentprosecutionglenn beckmichael cohentrialtrump organizationattorneyconfessionstolehush money
