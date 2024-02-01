EPOCH TV | "Felony Murder": Researcher Uncovers Buried Vaccine Death Data

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Felony Murder": Researcher Uncovers Buried Vaccine Death Data
“It [burying COVID vax deaths] is not just the intent to defraud ... it’s also felony murder,” says John Beaudoin.
• 12-year-old Amaya received four vaccines at once, including her third COVID shot. She died 26 days later from a stroke.
• Eden (17), Brianna (30), and Dianne (62) also died from a stroke. No one is investigating the vaccine link.
Beaudoin argues:
“It’s not willful ignorance; it’s not anything benign like that. This is intentional withholding of information from the public that would save the lives of the public.”
