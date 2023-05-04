My 3D printed water structuring device 👍🌞

Thought I'd show you how easy this is, just pour the water through the device and tadaaaa, all set!

Water structuring devices are engineered to mimic the natural water cleansing and magnetic charging process that occurs within the hydrologic cycle.

The water goes through a toroidal vortex and gets magnetized. The results of these vortex energy flow patterns can be observed in all natural conditions where fluids or vapors flow. A few examples of the actions and effects of the torus vortex are the electromagnetic fields generated by the human heart, the shape of flowers, fruits and trees.



Copy nature if you want to know how to live 😉🌳🌻🌞