Israel - Hamas Hostage Deal will Spur Kidnappings Around the World

The sad reality is that isRaeli negotiations with Hamas and the prisoner swap will incentivize hostage taking and kidnapping around the world. As much as I understand the sentiments of the parents to pressure the Israeli government, the American policy of no negotiations, other than you receiving a bullet, is the superior game theoretical play.
#hamas #israel #hostages #incentives