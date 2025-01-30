Ahmad Khudraj Freed in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal





An interview with the freed prisoner Ahmad Khudraj and his mother, discussing his time in prison, the harsh conditions inside, and how he learned about the decision to release him. Toward the end of the video, he addresses the resistance and expresses gratitude to the people of Gaza.

Interview: Ahmad Khudraj, the freed prisoner, and his mother.

Reporting: Saja Bari

Filmed: 26/01/2025

