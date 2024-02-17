Newsmax | New York is literally out to get Trump: Tom Basile | American Agenda

On Friday's "American Agenda," Tom Basile and Doug Burns slam the ruling finding Trump liable for civil fraud in New York.





New York Judge Arthur Engoron has ruled that Trump defrauded banks by inflating his worth to acquire loans, he has ordered Trump to pay the State of New York $364 Million





This is despite the fact that the bank Trump supposedly defrauded testified in support of him





This case should fall apart on appeal. There's no crime, no victim, and no damages. We all knew the outcome of this. No one is surprised. Just goes to show how bad off we really are





Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.





Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.







