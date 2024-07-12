Joe Biden says Kamala Harris 'qualified' to take over as president if needed

US President Joe Biden insists he will not end his re-election bid because he believes he is best placed to beat Donald Trump in November. But at a high-stakes press conference at the Nato summit in Washington he told reporters his vice-president, Kamala Harris, was qualified to take over the top job if necessary. US President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Vice-President Harris as 'Trump' at the event. Earlier, he misnamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as 'President Putin' while speaking to reporters about Nato’s support for Ukraine.





