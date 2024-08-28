BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Ukraine Deploys F-16 Fighter Jets to Counter Massive Russian Missile Strikes, Zelenskyy Confirms"
38 views • 8 months ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine's military has successfully deployed U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to defend against one of the largest Russian missile and drone strikes of the war. The operation, which marked the first use of F-16s in combat by Ukraine, targeted and shot down multiple incoming Russian missiles. This development underscores Ukraine's growing air defense capabilities and the significant role of Western military aid in the ongoing conflict.

link--- https://bit.ly/4cEO6Ut https://bit.ly/4cEO6Ut https://bit.ly/4cEO6Ut



ukrainezelenskyymilitary aidmissile defensef-16 fighter jetsrussian air attacksnato supportair superiority
