CURTIS MAYFIELD - SUPERFLY

MIDNIGHT SPECIAL SHOW #1, 1973.
FULL CLIP
https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/2cb95570-19af-4fe7-b842-dde3f80b98c2
----------
After leaving The Impressions in 1970 in pursuit of a solo career, Mayfield released several albums throughout the decade, including his debut Curtis (1970) and the soundtrack for the 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly. The soundtrack was noted for its socially conscious themes, primarily addressing issues that heavily affected inner city residents and racial minorities such as crime, poverty and drug abuse. The album was ranked No. 72 in Rolling Stone's list of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" in 2003.