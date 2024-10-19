"Exposing Pandemic Care Violations: Eyewitness Accounts"

In our healthcare facilities during the pandemic, patient rights were decimated. There have been eyewitness reports from those across the nation who lost their loved ones or survived the pandemic's hospital protocols (which included remdesivir & ventilation). Both of those protocols are still in use today. These reports describe a common thread all the way from New York to California. Patients were isolated - denied access to family, friends, priest & clergy - you name it. Loved ones were denied access to their family & friends - even at the time of death. 'Informed Consent' regarding medications, treatments & intubation was not provided or documented. There was a lack of basic care: hygiene, grooming, bathing & linen changes. Families discovered platelets, pressure sores, skin tears and necrosis (the blackening of the skin) on their loved one. Some discovered broken facial bones (probably due to intubation) when they were burying their loved ones. How egregious is that???

