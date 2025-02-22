UPLOAD DONATED

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me 1984

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel I

18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM INJURE, HARASS, KILL, CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

26/2/25 RAF MILITARY AUGUSTA NEARLY CRASHED INTO BUS UNSAFE FLY REPORTED

ALL POLICE ARE TERRORISTS FOR THEY ARE GOVERNMENT AGENTS (TERRORISM IS GOVERNMENT BY INTIMIDATION)

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)

22/2/25 G-POLA GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT TO THE CAA: 37674, GROSS MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE: 7019710, G-POLA NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE AGAIN UNSAFE FLY REPORT TO THE CAA: 37676, GROSS MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE: 1402268, (G-BOHR, G-BTAW?) NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-BGBG OVERHEAD 18M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORTS TO THE CAA: 37680, 82, THE PILOT OF G-BGBG IS LORD KIRKHOPE (ONLY THE MOST STYLISH PAEDOPHILES GET KNIGHTED) TONY BLAIR, G-WAVV UNSAFE FLY, ATLAS AIR QUAD ENGINE, DELTA TWIN ENGINE DUMPS CHEMS OVERHEAD, PAUL KIDDEL G-CEVS OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY, G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 37690, GROSS MISCONDUCT REF JARDINE: 2798258

BBC NEWS. 20 December 2023

Greater Manchester Police ordered to clear FOI backlog (I make 800 FOI's to GMP every year re low flying helicopters and Vanessa Jardine has all the ID numbers for all of the helicopter deployments she has not responded to one FOI)

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has issued the force with an enforcement notice for "repeated failures" in responding to requests. It said it had 850 requests awaiting a response, some dating back to 2021.

GMP has 35 days to publish an action plan and clear the backlog by July or it could be held in contempt of court. The force said it had a "robust" action plan in place to improve its response time.

The ICO is the UK's independent regulator for data protection and information rights law. The enforcement notice comes after the ICO issued a practice recommendation to GMP in February after it was found to be the most complained about police force for timeliness over the previous 12 months.

Phillip Angell, of the ICO, said: "Greater Manchester Police has currently done little to address the response backlog. "Whilst we recognise an action plan has been put in place and some progress has been made to improve its timeliness since the issuing of the practice recommendation, we are not seeing the improvement both we and the public need to see at the pace we need to see it.

"Improved response times to incoming requests should not be made at the expense of clearing the existing backlog - they should go hand in hand."

Under the legislation, public organisations are required to respond to requests within 20 working days or explain why it will take longer to do so.

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

Police Commanders, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, geo engineering/chemtrail slow kill, track and trace surveillance agendas.

FREEMASON AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON