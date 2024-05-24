Netanyahu Openly Discusses His Treachery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just as Sleepy Joe bragged during a video interview, about his corrupt dealings (blackmail is a more apt description) regarding the removal of Ukraine’s newly appointed prosecutor-general, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Barisma, a company that Sleepy Joe's son, Hunter, was serving on as a board member, Netanyahu is seen (and heard) spilling the beans in this clip from 2001, regarding the removal of Palestinians from their territories in a swift and ruthless manner. Just how much planning of the October 7th attack was Israel involved in?
Video Source:
Closing Theme Music:
'Arabic Heat' by David Fesliyan
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXIV
NOTE: There is no connection between Islam Channel or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
