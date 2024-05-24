BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Netanyahu Openly Discusses His Treachery
80 views • 11 months ago

Just as Sleepy Joe bragged during a video interview, about his corrupt dealings (blackmail is a more apt description) regarding the removal of Ukraine’s newly appointed prosecutor-general, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Barisma, a company that Sleepy Joe's son, Hunter, was serving on as a board member, Netanyahu is seen (and heard) spilling the beans in this clip from 2001, regarding the removal of Palestinians from their territories in a swift and ruthless manner. Just how much planning of the October 7th attack was Israel involved in?

