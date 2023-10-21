The Secret 1335 Day Prophecy of Daniel 12

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are being presented with a new challenge today. But first, here is the progression of logic that has been presented on this channel so far: (1) IF we are indeed correct about March 11, 2020 (the “plan” and taking away of “daily life”) being the EXACT starting point for counting the 1290 Days of Daniel 12:11 UNTIL the abomination of desolation “set up”… (2) AND THEREFORE September 22, 2023 is the “set up” of the abomination of desolation in the land of Shinar (Daniel 12:11 and Zechariah 5:11)… THEN that means that we add 1,335 Days to March 11, 2020 and arrive to November 6, 2023 according to Daniel 12:12… THEREFORE, something significant *should* take place to fulfill the words of Daniel 12:12 ASSUMING that all of the dates set forth are 100% correct so far. Could it be that from October 23 to November 6 (exactly two weeks), there will be the “two week period of fallout” that many official government sources have been warning about? *Lets talk about it.* Remember, there are two eclipses during this month of October, and the timing of them being 14 days apart from each other allows them to be classified as a "Super Cycle." We talked about this during the very beginning of our very last Live together, so make sure to check that out here: https://www.youtube.com/live/rEL6hzK2r6Q?si=752N7YXP2Gv7avwI
