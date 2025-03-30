Night strike by the Geran-2 kamikaze drone on the temporary deployment point of the 80th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Basy, Sumy Oblast.

Adding:

Russian Armed Forces fighters are advancing in a number of areas in the Sumy region and are thus preparing a springboard for a breakthrough, says the commander of the (Chechen) Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov.