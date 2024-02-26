Cooking Sap for Maple Syrup

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is how we make maple syrup at the Log Cabin Homestead. We don't make it for sale, we simply make enough for ourselves each year and some to give away as gifts.
This video is from 2015, but not much has changed we continue to boil sap exactly the same over and open fire year after year.
https://logcabinhomestead.com/