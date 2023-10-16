Colorado On Highway 85: What Is The US Government Preparing For?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wall Street Apes
Colorado On Highway 85 Just 2 Days Ago… What Is The US Government Preparing For?
“What is going on? What is going on? This is in Colorado. This is on highway 85. What the heck is going on, man? I have driven this highway every day for the last two years. I have never seen this.
What the heck? Holy smokes kids, it's still going! It's still going! Wow! Oh, just got to... Oh my gosh, man. That's crazy.”
