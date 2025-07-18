BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Conclusion of the Blessed Line with Host David Paxton
LastChristian
LastChristian
11 followers
8 views • 2 months ago

 Tonight at 8:30pm ET / 7:30pm CT — The Blessed Line: Part 2 with Host David Paxton continues the dynamic journey through God's divine lineage from Shem to the Messiah—unveiling deeper prophetic truths and their relevance for today.

In this riveting second installment, we go beyond the surface to expose the spiritual warfare, cultural upheavals, and divine interventions that protected and preserved God’s chosen bloodline. Explore how prophetic covenants, ancient enemies, and divine appointments all shaped the path that would ultimately lead to Jesus Christ, the promised Redeemer.

Gain a deeper understanding of how this ancient line was guarded through the ages—and why it matters now more than ever. This isn’t just biblical history—it’s a prophetic blueprint for the days ahead.

🌐 For more transformative content, visit: https://www.lastchristian.net

Keywords
israelspiritual warfarejesus genealogymessianic prophecydavid paxtonchristian broadcastbiblical heritagebiblical lineagethe blessed line part 2shem to jesusredemptive planancient prophecycovenant historyconservative christian teachingend-times revelationprophetic destiny
