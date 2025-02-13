Revelation RedPill EP86: Demonic Deliverance & Encounters with Jesus in the New Testament

It's amazing just how many times the Gospels mention Jesus encountering the devil personally or in people, yet modern church teaching either shys away from teaching on the demonic or goes overboard with demons everywhere. In this episode, we take a deep dive into the circumstances surrounding Jesus' encounters with unclean spirits and his delieverance ministry. We also will tie Jesus' ministry into the teachings in the epistles and some old testament references of the accuser. You don't want to miss this power-packed episode! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-86/





*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 8 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com

Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%