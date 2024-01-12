Create New Account
Scalar Energy and Rife Technology to Cure Cancer
The Mercury Channel
Published a month ago

This is the first time that scalar energy using Spooky2 software has been documented for killing cancer. I also include a clinical trial I am conducting using emeramide to chelate heavy metals.

