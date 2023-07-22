Putin's full speech on the Black Sea Initiative about grain crops facts and figures

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin explained some of the points of the Black Sea Initiative with facts and figures especially grain exports by Russia and Ukraine. Russian share in the world grain market is 20%, and Ukraine is less than 5%. Claims that only Ukrainian grain feeds the world's hungry are speculation and lies, said Putin.
