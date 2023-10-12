Ex-Israeli Soldiers Speak Up- “We Were The Terrorists!”

MIRRORED from

Empire Files: Israeli Army Vet’s Exposé - “I Was the Terrorist”

6 Mar 2017

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Rk1dAIhiVc



In a rare, candid conversation, Abby Martin interviews a former Israeli Army combat soldier who served as an occupier in Palestine’s Hebron City. Eran Efrati spent years as a sergeant and combat soldier in the Israeli military but has since become an outspoken critic of the occupation of Palestine and Israeli apartheid.

FRANCE 24 The Interview - Yehuda Shaul, Co-founder, 'Breaking the Silence'

10 Oct 2013

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXiMyQkCPfI



It's not easy being a whistleblower; least of all an Israeli soldier who decides to go public about his or her time serving in the Palestinian Territories. "Breaking the Silence" is an Israeli organisation that offers soldiers the opportunity to voice their testimonies. Its co-founder, Yehuda Shaul, talks to Annette Young about how they aim to expose the harsh realities of the Occupation to fellow Israelis.

Breaking the Silence: To be a woman serving in the Occupied Territories

7 Jun 2013

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bbx0aUsQSJ8



Breaking the Silence: Testimonies of female soldiers.

These testimonies seek to tell the Israeli public and international community what it means to be a woman serving in the territories. As female soldiers in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), we also had to beat, detain, humiliate and intimidate Palestinians.

Burning Conscience: Israeli Soldiers Speak Out

7 Oct 2006

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37MFa7ZKQWo



A searing interview with Avichai Sharon and Noam Chayut, both veterans of the Israeli Defense Forces and members of Breaking the Silence. Sharon and Chayut served during the second intifada, an on-going bloodbath that has claimed the lives of over three thousand Palestinians and nine-hundred-fifty Israelis. After thorough introspection, these young men have chosen to speak out about their experiences as self-described "brutal occupiers of a disputed land." Producer: Sat Gwin

