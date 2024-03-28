She Describes Her Treatment during 54 days of Israeli Detention, Interrogation & Torture - Taken from her 4 yr old and breastfed 9 mo old

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hadeel Yousef Issa al-Dahdouh, from Gaza, describes her treatment during 54 days of Israeli detention, interrogation and torture. Hadeel says Israeli forces took her away from her two young sons - a four-year-old and a breastfeeding nine-month-old.
◾️She says she was put on the back of a military truck with only male detainees. She was then taken to several detention camps inside and outside Gaza and interrogated about the 7 October attack.