AUSTRALIAN AND CANADIAN FREEMASON PARLIAMENTARY DEMON-CRACY

A WORLD-WIDE CONSPIRACY OF EFFETE, SMUG LOSERS
** CORRECTION Canadian Deputy Speaker Chris d’Entremont is in the March 2022 video, not Anthony Rota**
Sky News removed the original posting of the Albanese/Speaker video
Aljazeera - https://www.aljazeera.com/tag/israel-war-on-gaza/
ICC case Albanese - https://twitter.com/antoinette_news/status/1764791437412139474
Canadian Deputy Speaker Chris d’Entremont https://www.bitchute.com/video/ICdVG6x1vpbI/
Mirrored - Remarque88
REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1