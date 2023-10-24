Border Agents Arrest 70,000 “Special Interest Aliens” as Terrorism Warnings Increase

On Monday, President Donald Trump said that “tens of thousands” of “strong young men” from the Middle East have already invaded the United States and predicted that they will “become a problem the likes of which we have never seen before.” And on Sunday, reports surfaced about an internal memo drafted by U.S Customs and Border Patrol in which federal officials warn that members of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah could be crossing through the southern border.

Also, Arkansas is kicking out China and wokeness; The New York Times just admitted it lied in its Israel-Hamas war reporting; and it looks like the international Deep State has slapped down another nonconformist who was on his way to winning, this time in Argentina. To cap off the show, the former CEO of The John Birch Society, Art Thompson, discusses recruitment for the patriotic cause.