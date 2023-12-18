Create New Account
Israeli attacks in Gaza continues as Netanyahu vows to end Hamas
The Prisoner
113 views
Published 2 months ago

Israel's assault on Gaza and the occupied territories continues, with the health ministry saying close to 20,000 people have been killed and over 50,000 injured in Gaza since October the 7th. Another 8,000 are believed to be lost under the rubble of collapsed buildings. With Benjamin Netanyahu's government convinced military action is the only option, it's not at all clear if anyone can stop the killings. Yunus Emre reports.

Mirrored - TRT World

Keywords
israelgenocidewar crimesgaza

