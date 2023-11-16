Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Your Name Is On The Account, But It Belongs To Him

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net



November 19th 2023Thirty-Third Sunday in Ordinary Time





Matthew 25:14-30: Since you were faithful in small matters, come, share your master's joy.





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/111923.cfm





"His master said to him in reply, 'You wicked, lazy servant! So you knew that I harvest where I did not plant and gather where I did not scatter? Should you not then have put my money in the bank so that I could have got it back with interest on my return? Now then! Take the talent from him and give it to the one with ten.' For to everyone who has, more will be given and he will grow rich; but from the one who has not, even what he has will be taken away" (Matt 25:26-29).





The Gospel is from St. Matthew 25:14-30 or 25:14-15, 19-21. The lesson of this parable, like all the teachings of the gospel, is as applicable to us today as it was to the first generation of Christians.





Some receive physical help, others spiritual help, and still others both. The parable of the talents points out that we are all given different gifts, and that we should use our gifts in the service of others. We are all called to give of ourselves, and this is the most important thing we can do. When we do this, we can feel the peace and joy that come from serving others.



