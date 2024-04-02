JP Update #31 - Ant People Move to New Realm after Ant King Transitions & Sleeping Giant Awakens

Michael Salla





Apr 1, 2024





JP conducted another covert mission to an underground colony of Ant People where he had previously met its King and saw human refugees whose ancestors had been given sanctuary centuries earlier. JP says that his latest mission was to discover what had happened to the Ant People who had disappeared, according to military reports. When JP and his four military companions entered the Ant People colony, they were greeted by humans wearing similar robes to the Ant People. JP’s team was told that the Ant People had left for another realm, and the humans had remained behind to take care of the former colony.





When JP eventually met with some of the Ant People, he was told that the Ant King had transitioned and that a new king, who had just awakened, was now in charge of the Ant People, who had moved to a new realm. JP believes that the new king was the sleeping giant he had seen in an earlier mission to a separate underground Ant People colony near Florida’s Ponce de Leon Springs State Park, which appeared to possess a Tree of Life. It was speculated that the awakened giant was the mythical Ningishzida (aka Thoth, Quetzalcoatl, etc.), who was the Ant People’s new king, and now presided over a new realm that was located in a higher dimension.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Er4rNNh1Kls