BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JP Update #31 - Ant People Move to New Realm after Ant King Transitions & Sleeping Giant Awakens
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 04/02/2024

Michael Salla


Apr 1, 2024


JP conducted another covert mission to an underground colony of Ant People where he had previously met its King and saw human refugees whose ancestors had been given sanctuary centuries earlier. JP says that his latest mission was to discover what had happened to the Ant People who had disappeared, according to military reports. When JP and his four military companions entered the Ant People colony, they were greeted by humans wearing similar robes to the Ant People. JP’s team was told that the Ant People had left for another realm, and the humans had remained behind to take care of the former colony.


When JP eventually met with some of the Ant People, he was told that the Ant King had transitioned and that a new king, who had just awakened, was now in charge of the Ant People, who had moved to a new realm. JP believes that the new king was the sleeping giant he had seen in an earlier mission to a separate underground Ant People colony near Florida’s Ponce de Leon Springs State Park, which appeared to possess a Tree of Life. It was speculated that the awakened giant was the mythical Ningishzida (aka Thoth, Quetzalcoatl, etc.), who was the Ant People’s new king, and now presided over a new realm that was located in a higher dimension.


For more JP Updates go to: https://exopolitics.org/jp-articles-photos-videos/


JP's YouTube channel is: https://www.youtube.com/@JPjpJP1/videos


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Er4rNNh1Kls

Keywords
floridamilitarylefttree of lifesleeping giantjpawakensnew kingtransitionsmichael sallacovert missionquetzalcoatlant peoplenew realmant kingunderground colonyhuman refugeesponce de leon springs state parkhigher dimension
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy