Mike Benz: Hunter Biden was advancing a C!A project in Ukraine

Hunter Biden was advancing a C!A project in Ukraine to swing the natural gas market towards NATO & that’s why he’s untouchable. An interesting 𝕏 post from Mike Benz:
I told you all along, for over a year, in over 40+ tweets on this platform, that Hunter Biden was absolutely knee deep in CIA work.
Today, we learn the CIA told the DOJ to back off the guy funding Hunter. Benzstradomus strikes again
https://x.com/mikebenzcyber/status/1770962540295487845?s=46&t=k1IEMxd1RAoFeIV0-m2B7Q