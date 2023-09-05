Georgians For Truth Blow The Lid off Election Theft 2024 | Two Mikes with Dr Michael Scheuer & Col Mike

Today, the Two Mikes spoke with two very important guests,, members of a Georgia-based organization “Georgians For Truth” (https://www.georgiansfortruth.org) and the leaders of a component part of that organization called “Paper Please”, which is demanding that only paper ballots be used in the 2024 election and that ballots be counted at the precinct level.



Recently, Mr. Carnline and Mr. Searcy attended a Republican Party summer fish-fry that featured an appearance by Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp. The event’s gate keepers refused to admit them because the two men were wearing “Paper Please” T-shirts.

The two men decided to stay, went back to their cars and put on different T-shirts, and were then admitted. It was fortunate for all Americans that they did so as they listened and taped comments by Governor Kemp, admitting that he knew – well before the 2024 election -- that Georgia’s election machines were hackable and he let the voting go ahead.



In addition, the machines that Georgia purchased in 2019 for $107 million were still run on the older and hackable Windows-10 were used, and the other software installed in the machines were five versions behind the best, most secure, and easily available version of the software.



Mr. Carnline and Mr. Searcy are calm, well-spoken, Christian, and clearly brave gentlemen who, with the Georgians for Truth organization, are lighting a fire among Georgians to demand paper ballots for 2024 and the bringing to justice those who permitted hackable voting machines to be used in the 2020 election and then knowingly and illegally certified the 2020 election results in Georgia.



The organization’s website https://www.georgiansfortruth.org contains a wealth of information for Americans in all states who are interested in assuring that future elections are free and fair. The site also offers attractive T-shirts carrying messages demanding fair elections and paper ballots.



Georgia likely to plow ahead with buying insecure voting machines



