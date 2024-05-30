Divide and Conquer is Everywhere!

A short elementary animated illustration at one end, and a very serious new war/genocide documentary of recently found truth on the other, there are still a lot of people who do not yet know they are being played as gullible pawns in staying in the audience of their many puppet show theatres of conflict, thus ever helping to keep this increasing global (physical and spiritual) war going between the elite and the rest of us.

Here is the James Corbett video mentioned in today's message:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TUhip0J5EMMc/

Blessings to YHWH's peacemakers!

-dwaine