Trump’s Triumphs #73: Naive Public Thinks Trump Wins With House & Senate In 2024 Without A Miracle.
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
107 followers
23 views • 07/30/2023

   Naive Dan Bongino thinks Donald J. Trump will not only win the presidency In 2024 but the House and Senate as well. Tell me what is that based on? A successful 2022 red wave? A successful Governorship for Kerri Lake in Arizona. Rome is burning to the ground because voting machines are connected to the internet, and Republican Political Pundents are saying it's business as usual.

   We need A force multiplier to win in 2024 and that is 100% spiritual. Eat according to the biblical dietary laws; Pray in the proper names and titles of God, and keep the 7th-day sabbath. Then 1 man will chase 1,000 and a husband and wife will chase 10,000. Everything else is the worst kind of "Hopiam".

Keywords
dan bongino2024praytrumps triumphstwenty twenty fourtrump house senatetitles of godhopiamvoting machines internet
