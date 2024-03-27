The Exact Moment the Government passed the Digital Identity Bill in Australia.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not good.
Today 27 March 2024, The Liberals, Greens and Labour parties voted in without debate new Digital Identification Laws.
Only Pauline Hanson's One Nation party opposed.
Weirdly, that same Senate voted in 31 to 30 establishing a committee to investigate excess deaths 2021-2023, perhaps the first such investigation in the world.
