The Exact Moment the Government passed the Digital Identity Bill in Australia.

165 views • 03/27/2024

Weirdly, that same Senate voted in 31 to 30 establishing a committee to investigate excess deaths 2021-2023, perhaps the first such investigation in the world.

Today 27 March 2024, The Liberals, Greens and Labour parties voted in without debate new Digital Identification Laws.

