BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Exact Moment the Government passed the Digital Identity Bill in Australia.
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
165 views • 03/27/2024

Not good.

Today 27 March 2024, The Liberals, Greens and Labour parties voted in without debate new Digital Identification Laws.


Only Pauline Hanson's One Nation party opposed.


Weirdly, that same Senate voted in 31 to 30 establishing a committee to investigate excess deaths 2021-2023, perhaps the first such investigation in the world.


Australians vs. The Agenda


Support The Channel: https://donorbox.org/supportaustraliansvstheagenda

Merch: https://australiansvstheagenda.com.au/shop


Telegram: https://t.me/ausvstheagenda

Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/ausvstheagenda

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ausvstheagenda

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ausvstheagenda/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@australiansvstheagenda

Rumble: https://rumble.com/AustraliansvsTheAgenda


Shared from and subscribe to:

Australians vs. The Agenda

https://www.youtube.com/@ausvstheagenda/videos

Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbiblegmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwohaarp1984agenda 21dewgeo engineeringtranshumanismmaskscovid hoaxthe great reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy