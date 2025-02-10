CBMC Fosters Deep Relationships, Leadership Skills, and Personal Mentoring - Brent Vawter





When the busyness of life takes hold, it can be hard to find time to spend with other Christians. For men, this can be particularly difficult amid the dog days of career building and overloaded work schedules. Thankfully, the Christian Business Men’s Connection (CBMC) is there to stand in the gap and provide a space for men to come together in the marketplace who share Christian values and goals. Brent Vawter is the Senior Director for the Oklahoma chapter of CBMC - the same organization that gave him guidance 25 years ago. Today, Brent is delivering the same inspiration and open space for other Christian men. CBMC is present in hundreds of cities across the country and the meetings focus on building godly relationships, cultivating Biblical principles of leadership, and inspiring and engaging men to interact with each other in ways that truly matter.









TAKEAWAYS





Having a Christian worldview should change the way you approach work and life





Knowing your identity in Christ and having the courage to stand up for what’s right is a positive masculine trait





Stop trying to figure out what others want and focus on what God is calling you to do





You are loved, intentionally designed, and God has given you all the tools you need to succeed in life









