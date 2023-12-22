Create New Account
PATHETIC SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM LOCKED ACCOUNT (1)
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Pathetic LGBTQIA+++--- friendly platform LinkedIn had my longtime account frozen and left me unable to access it anymore, because I made an innocent comment under a post that apparently hurt some poor poor twansgendew's feewings. What was my crime? Saying three little words, "Screw trans people." Nothing saying I wanted bad things to happen to them.  That is what passes for "hate speech" in 2023. We are not to say anything about this group of people unless it is lavish praise and undying devotion, preferably on our knees in worship of them.

censorshipsocial mediacensoredflaggedoppressivescrew trans people

